Shah Rukh Khan NOT a part of SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 19:27
New Delhi: Since quite a while now, it was being said that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been roped in for magnum opus 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'. Also, it was rumoured that King Khan will be making a cameo appearance in the SS Rajamouli directorial. But, it turns out that all such talks were mere rumours.

The filmmakers on Tuesday confirmed that SRK is not a part of the upcoming movie. "We would have loved to have @iamsrk in our movie ! Who wouldn't ? But unfortunately it's a rumour! Not true ! #Baahubali2," the official Twitted handle of 'Baahubali' posted online.

Well, this must punt an end to all the speculations.

The second and final part of the franchise - 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' - will be hitting the silver screens on April 28 this year. 

The movie stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in the lead.

First Published: Tuesday, February 14, 2017 - 19:27

