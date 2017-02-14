Shah Rukh Khan NOT a part of SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'
New Delhi: Since quite a while now, it was being said that Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has been roped in for magnum opus 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'. Also, it was rumoured that King Khan will be making a cameo appearance in the SS Rajamouli directorial. But, it turns out that all such talks were mere rumours.
The filmmakers on Tuesday confirmed that SRK is not a part of the upcoming movie. "We would have loved to have @iamsrk in our movie ! Who wouldn't ? But unfortunately it's a rumour! Not true ! #Baahubali2," the official Twitted handle of 'Baahubali' posted online.
Well, this must punt an end to all the speculations.
The second and final part of the franchise - 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' - will be hitting the silver screens on April 28 this year.
We would have loved to have @iamsrk in our movie ! Who wouldn't ? But unfortunately it's a rumour! Not true ! #Baahubali2
— Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) February 14, 2017
The movie stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in the lead.
