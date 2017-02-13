Shah Rukh Khan to be a part of SS Rajamouli's 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'?
New Delhi: 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' is said to be one of the biggest films of the on-going year. Even before its release, the SS Rajamouli is trending all over the Internet. But, did you guys know that the flick is all set to get much bigger?
If not, the let us enlighten you. According to an IndiaToday.in report, originally attributed to AajTak.com, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be a part of the movie. It is being said that the 51-year-old actor will be making a cameo appearance.
However, no official confirmation has been issued by the filmmakers yet.
The second and final part of the franchise - 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' - will be hitting the silver screens on April 28 this year.
The movie stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in the lead.
