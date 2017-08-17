Shraddha Kapoor is so excited to work with Prabhas in 'Saaho' that she turns into a cartwheel emoji!

New Delhi: After the confirmation of Bollywood Shraddha Kapoor being finalised for starring opposite Prabhas in 'Saaho', the internet went crazy with the news splashed all over.

Now, Shraddha took to Twitter and shared her excitement in the form of a funny cartwheel emoji. How cute is that? She tweeted:

So so excited to be a part of the 'Saaho' team & to be working with Prabhas!!! Woohoo — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) August 17, 2017

'Saaho' will bring together 'Baahubali' fame Prabhas and Shraddha together for the first time ever. Earlier, 'Baahubali' co-star Anushka Shetty too was considered for the role. But reports suggested that her weight remained a constant issue for the makers to get her on board the project.

'Saaho' is an action thriller to be helmed by Sujeeth. It will be releasing in three languages—Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. 'Saaho' will be directed by Sujeeth.