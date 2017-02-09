‘Si 3’: Suriya Sivakumar’s thanks fans for love, support – WATCH video
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 10:27
Mumbai: Tamil superstar Suriya Sivakumar took to Twitter Thursday morning to thank his fans for showering love and blessings on him. The third instalment of the blockbuster franchise Singham – ‘Si 3’- releases today amid much fanfare and expectations.
Check out Suriya’s video message to fans here:
Love you all..! #Si3FDFS #Si3FromToday #Singam3 pic.twitter.com/rBllqejgGO
— Suriya Sivakumar (@Suriya_offl) 9 February 2017
Suriya, the elder son of veteran actor Sivakumar, has urged his fans to watch the film in theatres and hopes that ‘Si 3’ is able to satisfy their expectations.
Here’s wishing Suriya all the very best.
First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 10:27
