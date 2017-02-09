close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 10:27
‘Si 3’: Suriya Sivakumar’s thanks fans for love, support – WATCH video

Mumbai: Tamil superstar Suriya Sivakumar took to Twitter Thursday morning to thank his fans for showering love and blessings on him. The third instalment of the blockbuster franchise Singham – ‘Si 3’- releases today amid much fanfare and expectations.

Check out Suriya’s video message to fans here:

Suriya, the elder son of veteran actor Sivakumar, has urged his fans to watch the film in theatres and hopes that ‘Si 3’ is able to satisfy their expectations.

Here’s wishing Suriya all the very best.

First Published: Thursday, February 9, 2017 - 10:27

