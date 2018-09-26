हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Son of Manjeet Singh

Son of Manjeet Singh trailer out: Kapil Sharma's sports-drama will leave you teary-eyed

Produced by Kapil Sharma and Sumeet Singh, the film is slated to release on October 12.

Son of Manjeet Singh trailer out: Kapil Sharma&#039;s sports-drama will leave you teary-eyed
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The first official trailer of ace comedian-turned-actor Kapil Sharma's upcoming production 'Son Of Manjeet Singh' was unveiled on Wednesday. The king of comedy took to social media and shared the trailer with his massive fan following.

Kapil wrote a caption along with sharing the link of the trailer, that read, "Get ready to watch the official trailer of upcoming Punjabi movie "Son Of Manjeet Singh" presented by K9 Films, Seven Colors Motion Pictures & #GurpreetGhuggi."

'Son Of Manjeet Singh' happens to be Kapil's maiden Punjabi production. The film is about a young boy who wants to be a cricketer while his middle-class father wants him to become an investment banker or a judge. The film also touches upon the subject of the relationship shared between the father-son.

Kapil's banner K9 Films will be presenting the film along with Seven Colors Motion Picture and Gurpreet Ghuggi. The film stars Ghuggi, BN Sharma, Karamjit Anmol, Japji Khaira, Damanpreet Singh, Tania, Malkit Rauni and Harby Sangha.

The film is slated to release on October 12, 2018, is produced by Kapil and Sumeet Singh and helmed by Vikram Grover.

Meanwhile, all eyes are set on Kapil's big return to the TV. 

Kapil's health had taken a toll due to which he had to take a break from the small screen. He now looks visibly heavier than before. After getting back to Mumbai, he even tweeted and briefed about having changed his lifestyle for good.

Earlier this year, Kapil made his comeback with 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma', however, it didn't flag off as expected and it has reportedly gone off air. Many television celebs have supported to Kapil, from Shilpa Shinde, Sugandha Mishra, Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh, to Sunil Grover, Kiku Sharda, Ali Asgar—all have expressed their concerns about his health.

Kapil fans are eagerly waiting for him to make splashing comeback!

Tags:
Son of Manjeet SinghKapil SharmaGurpreet GhuggiKapil Sharma trailerson of manjeet singh trailerMalkit Rauni

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close