Aamani

South actress Aamani opens up on facing casting couch

Aamani starred in 'Jamba Lakidi Pamba' opposite Naresh.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The dark underbelly of the glittering showbiz world happens to be the existence of casting couch. Many have denied it, several confessed about facing it in the film industry. Be it Hollywood, Bollywood or the south cinema, there have been many incidents where actors have come forward and narrated their horrible ordeal. 

After Sri Reddy's recent claims, another south actress Aamani, who has featured in several Tamil and Telugu films has opened up about facing casting couch. According to BollywoodLife.com, Aamani in an interview revealed that during her initial days in the industry, she did face it. 

The report quoted her as saying, "I faced casting couch in the initial days of my career. I used to get phone calls from new production companies asking me to visit their guest house without accompanying my mother."

The actress stated that she could easily sense trouble when such calls were made. Aamani said that such things do exist in Tamil film industry as well but she has not faced casting couch from reputed filmmakers and production houses. She maintained that only the new production houses tried for casting couch during her acting period. 

Aamani starred in 'Jamba Lakidi Pamba' opposite Naresh and it was a major hit at the Box Office. It was directed by  E V V Satyanarayana. She won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress - Telugu for 'Subha Lagnam' and Nandi Award for Best Actress for 'Subha Sankalpam' and 'Mr Pellam'.

