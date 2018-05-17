South superstar Chiyaan Vikram's 'Saamy Square' motion poster out—Watch

New Delhi: One of the biggest names in the south film industry, Chiyaan Vikram is back with his latest powerpack actioner titled 'Sammy Square'. The Tamil thriller is directed by Hari and produced by Shibu Thameens. The film is slated to hit the screens on June 14, 2018.

Vikram will play a dual role in the film which has Keerthy Suresh, Bobby Simha, Prabhu and Soori playing pivotal parts. The motion poster of 'Sammy Square' is thrilling and presents Vikram in a cop's avatar.

Watch it here:

The film happens to be a sequel to the 2003 film 'Saamy' which was directed by Hari, presented by K Balachander and produced by Pushpa Kandasamy. The film had Vikram,Trisha and Kota Srinivasa Rao in the lead roles.

Vikram has a huge fan following who wait eagerly to watch his films on the big screens. The trailer is set to release on May 26, 2018.

Are you planning to watch this one?