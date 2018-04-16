Sri Reddy Leaks: Pawan Kalyan knows the truth of casting couch, alleges Maadhavi Latha

New Delhi: Telugu actress Sri Reddy's explosive revelations about the existence of casting couch in the film industry created an uproar on the internet where some supported her move while others slammed the way she did it. The actress stripped and protested alleging that the local artistes were not being given enough opportunities in the industry.

Sri Reddy even shared details of her private chat and pictures on Twitter which involved several big names from the south film industry. Days after the revelation, another Telugu-Tamil actress Maadhavi Latha has come out in the Reddy's support and wrote a note on Facebook addressed to 'power star' Pawan Kalyan.

Pawan Kalyan recently talked about the ongoing Sri Reddy controversy and how women are exploited in the Telugu film industry. Reportedly, during a media interaction, the power star said the instead of resorting to protests on streets, a police complaint must be filed and the case taken to court in such cases. The government must take the necessary action.

Maadhavi expressed her disappointment over the fact that despite acknowledging the existence of the casting couch menace in the industry why hasn't the superstar spoken about it openly.

Check her Facebook post:

Meanwhile, Reddy took to her Twitter account and said that she is glad that the power star has spoken about the issue. She tweeted:

I am glad that Pavan Kalyan Sir acknowledged the issues related to women, I have already filed the Police complaint but no action yet

మహిళల రక్షణ కోసం మీ స్పందనకు ధన్యవాదాలు పవన్ కళ్యాణ్ అన్న #srireddy #srireddyprotest #pawankalyan https://t.co/Hc2tLzoGud — Sri Reddy (@MsSriReddy) April 14, 2018

Sri Reddy recently hogged the limelight for stripping outside the film chamber's office in Hyderabad. She had also alleged that the association did not give her membership.

She shared her private pictures of hers with renowned producer Suresh Babu's son Abhiram on Twitter, claiming that he cheated on her. Sri Reddy leaks have shocked the fans and created quite a flutter on social media.