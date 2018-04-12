Sri Reddy leaks: Telugu director Kona Venkat to take legal action

New Delhi: A day after Telugu actress Sri Reddy accused Rana Daggubati's brother Abhiram of sexually exploited her, she shared screenshots of her Whatsapp chat with other south celebrities as well. Popular Telugu filmmaker Kona Venkat rubbished all the allegations against him.

He took to Twitter and wrote:

“I’m shocked with some allegations made by one actress against some film personalities including me.. I demand the government to conduct through police investigation in these allegations and punish whoever are guilty.. Truth must prevail legal action follows!!”

“It’s really pity that film industry and film personalities have become soft target to many people who are trying to gain cheap publicity... I definitely support taking Telugu artists in our films.. In Geethanjali u find only Telugu artists. But this is unacceptable. I condemn it.”

Sri Reddy recently hogged the limelight for stripping outside the film chamber's office in Hyderabad. Reddy stripped in public and protested alleging that the local artistes were not being given enough opportunities in the industry. She had also alleged that the association did not give her membership.

She shared her private pictures of hers with renowned producer Suresh Babu's son Abhiram on Twitter, claiming that he cheated on her. Sri Reddy leaks have shocked the fans and created quite a flutter on social media.