Sri Reddy slams Saroj Khan for defending casting couch in film industry

Mumbai: Telugu actress Sri Reddy has slammed veteran choreographer Saroj Khan for defending casting couch in the film industry and comparing it to 'rape'.

Talking to ANI, Reddy, who felt extremely offended by Khan's remarks, said, "I lost respect for you Saroj ma'am. Being an elder you should give a good path to young actresses. It is giving a wrong indication that you have to be a slave to producers (sic)."

I lost respect for you Saroj ma'am. Being an elder you should give a good path to young actresses. It is giving a wrong indication that you have to be a slave to producers: Sri Reddy (actress who alleged that women are sexual exploited by producers) on Saroj Khan's remark. pic.twitter.com/I9TWmLahrX — ANI (@ANI) 24 April 2018

Saroj Khan's comments on casting couch during a press conference held recently have triggered massive controversy.

ANI quoted the choreographer as saying: "Yeh chala aa raha hai Baba azam ke zamaane se. Har ladki ke upar koi na koi haath saaf karne ki koshish karta hai. Govt ke log bhi karte hain. Tum film industry ke peeche kyun pade ho? Woh kam se kam roti toh deti hai. Rape karke chhod toh nahi deti."

"Yeh ladki ke upar hai ki tum kya karna chahti ho. Tum uske haath mein nahi aana chahti ho toh nahi aaogi. Tumhare paas art hai toh tum kyun bechoge apne aap ko? Film industry ko kuch mat kehna, woh humaara mai-baap hai," she added.

Yeh ladki ke upar hai ki tum kya karna chahti ho. Tum uske haath mein nahi aana chahti ho toh nahi aaogi. Tumhare paas art hai toh tum kyun bechoge apne aap ko? Film industry ko kuch mat kehna, woh humaara mai-baap hai: Saroj Khan on Casting Couch. pic.twitter.com/kYpPAPWMtB — ANI (@ANI) 24 April 2018

Sri Reddy made headlines after she stripped outside the film chamber's office in Hyderabad. She alleged that the association did not give her membership. She even shared private pictures of hers with a renowned producer's son on Twitter, claiming that he cheated on her.

Her claims have created quite a storm on social media and in the Telugu film industry.