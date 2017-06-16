close
Sridevi's younger daughter Khushi Kapoor NOT making her debut opposite Akhil Akkineni

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 14:01
Sridevi&#039;s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor NOT making her debut opposite Akhil Akkineni
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The gorgeous Sridevi and her two lovely daughters—Jahnavi and Khushi are often seen together at events or premiere shows. While the rumour mills are busy churning out details about the Bollywood debut of Jahnvi, reports about Khushi's debut caught fire.

Khushi, who is younger that Jahnavi by some years looks like a total stunner. There was a strong rumour that veteran South star Akkineni Nagarjuna's younger son Akhil Akkineni's next with filmmaker Vikram K Kumar will star Khushi Kapoor in the lead, making her big screen debut, reportedly.

Sridevi vacationing with daughters Khushi and Jahnavi – View pics
MUST READ
Sridevi vacationing with daughters Khushi and Jahnavi – View pics

However, it has now been reported as a rumour. According to Pinkvilla.com, Khushi is not going to be a part of this untitled flick. The report quotes a source as “Khushi is not part of the project. We are in talks with a few actresses but we are yet to finalise anyone yet. Director Vikram is very particular that he needs someone who has the looks and can also perform.”

Father Nagarjuna will reportedly be producing the venture and the female lead has not been finalised as yet.

Khushi Kapoor, Sridevi, Sridevi's daughters, Jahnavi kapoor, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Akhil Akkineni

