SS Rajamouli and team back to sets of #RRR

After wrapping up the first schedule, the team of #RRR took a break of more than a month as director SS Rajamouli was busy with the wedding of his son Karthikeya. The whole team of #RRR attended the wedding and they also celebrated the festival of Sankranti together.

After a long break, the team is back to the sets now and they have begun shooting for the second schedule of the film. The film has Ram Charan Tej, Jr NTR in lead roles and details about the other members who are part of the cast are yet to be unveiled.

The official Twitter handle of DVV Entertainment, the production banner of the film tweeted, “We are back on the sets! Beginning the second schedule of @RRRMovie today. @tarak9999 #RamCharan @ssrajamouli @dvvmovies @DOPSenthilKumar (sic).” Fans of the film are excited about the update and replied to the production house that they are waiting for more updates and release of the film.

In context to this, the film’s DOP Senthil Kumar has revealed a special update on the film that made all the movie buffs awestruck. The cinematographer tweeted photographs of the latest camera that is being used to capture the performances of the actors. Apparently, this is the first time ever in India that a film is being shot on the Alexa-Arri Camera. He wrote, “One of the first film in India to be Shot on Arri #AlexaLF and Arri #SignaturePrime Lens. @ARRIChannel @RRRMovie. Starting our 2nd Schedule Today. @DVVMovies @tarak9999 @ssrajamouli #RamCharan (sic).”

Netizens say that the camera has already been used by the makers of KGF and Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming sci-fi thriller. Which means that #RRR is not the first movie to be shot on this camera. Well, whatever it is, using the latest technology in filmmaking is definitely a pride to the nation.