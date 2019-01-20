हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
sundep kishan

Sundeep Kishan’s Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene in its last schedule

Sundeep Kishan is pretty excited about his upcoming Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene. The film is a horror thriller which is also being made in Tamil. The film will have Rahul Ramakrishna as the antagonist.

Sundeep Kishan’s Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene in its last schedule

New Delhi: Sundeep Kishan is pretty excited about his upcoming Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene. The film is a horror thriller which is also being made in Tamil. The film will have Rahul Ramakrishna as the antagonist.

The film is also about waging a battle against your own shadow. How a young man gets mired in such a dire situation and comes out successfully is what Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene about. This emotional horror entertainer touches upon a subject that none has ever done in the past. Sundeep Kishan is producing this novel movie on Venkatadri Talkies (Production No. 1) in association with Vista Dream Merchants. Directed by Caarthick Raaju, the actor is paired up with Anya Singh in this entertainer. 

"We are dealing with a new point in the movie. The last schedule is being shot in Hyderabad. Certain crucial scenes are being shot on the lead pair. An important action sequence is also part of the schedule. The film has shaped up so well," says director Caarthick Raaju, adding that his movie will tell a supernatural story. High technical values are its forte. 

Producers Daya Pannem and VG Subrahmanyan are happy that the production works have been going on as per schedule. The film is being made simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil. 

AK Entertainments' Anil Sunkara will release it in the month of February. Posani Krishna Murali, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Poornima Bhagyaraj and Pragathi are part of the cast. 

Tags:
sundep kishanNinu Veedani Needanu NeneTamil filmTelugu film

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close