Sunny Leone aces her warrior princess avatar in 'Veeramadevi', shares horse riding video from her first look shoot—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner Sunny Leone will channel her warrior princess avatar in 'Veeramadevi'. The first look poster of this multi-lingual venture was unveiled a few days back and Sunny's avatar took her fans by surprise. The actress has never been seen in such a powerful role-play before and that is something new for the viewers.

Now, after enticing the fans with her first look poster, Sunny shared a horse-riding video on Twitter. She can be seen riding the horse and performing the stunts on her own. She captioned it as: “Practice ride with this beautiful animal before shooting #veeramadevi did my own riding and stunts for this first look shoot!”

Looks like the actress did her own stunts in the film. 'Veeramadevi' is a Tamil venture where Sunny will be packing a punch and doing some crazy action scenes. The film holds a majestic look and the Tamil period drama will be released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi respectively.

The film is helmed by VC Vadivudaiyanwith and actor Navdeep will reportedly be seen playing a pivotal part in the flick. Isn't the first look poster hinting at a grand period drama in the offing? Well, let's wait and watch for the trailer to unveil the drama.

The actress made her Bollywood debut in Pooja Bhatt's 'Jism 2' which hit the screens in 2012 after she was seen in controversial reality show Bigg Boss. Since then, she has starred in several Bollywood projects and hosted MTV Splitsville for a few seasons as well.