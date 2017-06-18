Super Singh: Here's how much Diljit Dosanjh starrer has collected so far at Box Office!

New Delhi: Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh's latest release 'Super Singh' has got a decent start at the Box Office. The Anurag Singh directorial reportedly collected more than Rs 2 crore at the Box Office on Saturday.

It is being said that the movie has minted Rs 3.85 crore in two days. Movie critic and business analyst Taran Adarsh on Sunday took to Twitter to confirm the same. "Punjabi film #SuperSingh Fri 1.80 cr, Sat 2.05 cr. Total: ₹ 3.85 cr," he tweeted.

It is likely that the flick will now cross Rs 5 crore mark in its opening weekend.

'Super Singh', which also features Sonam Bajwa, was released on June 16 this year.