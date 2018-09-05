हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
siddharth gopinath

Tamil actor Siddharth Gopinath's wife Smrija commits suicide

The incident took place at their house in Maduravoyal. 

Tamil actor Siddharth Gopinath&#039;s wife Smrija commits suicide
Pic Courtesy: Facebook/Siddharth Gopinath

New Delhi: In an unfortunate turn of events, popular Tamil actor Siddharth Gopinath's wife Smrija allegedly committed suicide on Tuesday. The actor's wife was found hanging from the ceiling of her room, as per media reports. The actor and his wife had a heated argument before Smrija took his extreme step, reportedly.

The incident took place at their house in Maduravoyal. The duo was married for three years.

Tamil news portal Behindwoods.com quoted an official from Maduravoyal Police Station as saying, “The couple had gone out last night and after coming home, they had an argument over a personal issue. Looks like the argument went serious that led the woman to hung herself to a ceiling fan late in the night, while her husband was asleep in the hall. We got the information only by today morning. The investigations are on.”

Siddharth Gopinath was seen in 2015 hit Yagavarayinum Naa Kakka.

Tags:
siddharth gopinathsmrijaTamil actorsmrija suicidesiddharth gopinath wifeTamil cinema

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close