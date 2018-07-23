हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saakshyam

Telugu action fantasy thriller 'Saakshyam' to be backed by Eros

The story based on five elements of nature.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: One of the most talked about Telugu ventures 'Saakshyam' starring Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Pooja Hegde will be hitting the screens on July 27, 2018. The film is high on the buzzword and the latest development regarding the venture is that it will be presented by Eros. 

Eros International Media Ltd in association with Abhishek Pictures will release the much-awaited big ticket Telugu action fantasy thriller 'Saakshyam'.

Produced by Abhishek Nama and directed by Sriwass, the Telugu action entertainer features superstar Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas and Pooja Hegde as main leads along with Sharath Kumar, Meena, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Kishan, Ashutosh Rana, Madhu Guru Swamy, Jay Prakash, Pavithra Lokesh and Vennela Kishore seen in supporting roles.

The story based on five elements of nature backed by spectacular effects that promise to be a visual treat has the audience curiosity around the film heightened. Well, known music director Harshavardhan Rameshwar has composed the music in the film with Arthur A Wilson as cinematographer and national award-winning fight choreographer Peter Hein.
 
Speaking on the announcement, Sunil Lulla, Managing Director, Eros International Media Ltd said, “We are delighted to partner with Abhishek Pictures and come on board this eagerly awaited release. With a hugely popular cast, high octane entertainment and a talented director like Sriwass with who we hope to recreate the success of our previous venture Dictator, we anticipate the film to be a mass entertainer. Our association on the film continues our focus to make strategic inroads into south Indian cinema”.

With Saakshyam, Eros International reaffirms its distribution expertise in the regional markets, further amplified through tie-ups with leading players.
 
 

SaakshyamTelugu filmErosRegional cinemaBellamkonda Sai SreenivasPooja Hegde

