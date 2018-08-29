Telugu actor turned TDP leader Nandamuri Harikrishna's illustrious filmography

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: The veteran actor turned politician Nandamuri Harikrishna breathed his last on August 29, 2018, after sustaining critical injuries in a road accident. He is the son of former AP Chief Minister and TDP founder, NT Rama Rao.

Nandamuri Harikrishna met with an accident on the Narketpally-Addanki highway in Nalgonda district reportedly. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and where he was declared dead by doctors.

The TDP leader started his career in movie business back in the 60s. He made his debut as a child artist in Telugu film 'Sri Krishnavataram' in which he played the role of Lord Krishna's Baal avatar (childhood). The film released in 1964 and was helmed by Kamalakara Kameshwara Rao.

After that, he featured in 1970 hit 'Talla Pellamma', followed by 'Tatamma Kala' in 1974, 'Ram Raheem' in the same year and 'Daana Veera Shura Karna' in 1977 respectively.

Then in 1998 after a long hiatus, Nandamuri was seen in Mohan Babu starrer 'Sri Ramulayya'. Also, he featured in Nagarjuna's 'Seetharama Raju' which hit the screens in 1999. Some of his most notable movies include 'Laahiri Laahiri Laahirilo' which came out in 2002 and 'Seetayya' which released in 2003. Both were directed by YVS Chowdary.

COMPLETE FILMOGRAPHY

1967- Sri Krishnavataram

1970-Talla Pellama

1974-Tatamma Kala

Ram Raheem-Raheem

1977-Daana Veera Soora Karna Arjuna

1998-Sri Ramulayya

1999-Seetharama Raju

2002- Lahiri Lahiri Lahirilo

2002- Siva Rama Raju

2003- Seetayya

2003- Tiger Harischandra Prasad

2004- Swamy

2005- Sravanamasam

 

