Telugu actress Jeevitha Rajasekhar releases a controversial video of Sri Reddy

New Delhi: There seems to be no end to the Sri Reddy leaks controversy. Days after the Telugu actress stripped in public and protested alleging that the local artistes were not being given enough opportunities in the industry, there has been a new twist in the tale. According to BollywoodLife.com report, a social activist named Sandhya made a shocking revelation about Telugu actress Jeevitha Rajasekhar and her husband during a show on a TV channel.

Sandhya alleged that Jeevitha used to exploit young girls to help satisfy her husband’s sexual fantasies. The report quoted Tollywood.net as stating Sandhya revealed Jeevitha used to bring girls to satisfy the sexual pleasures of her husband, Rajasekhar. She even blackmailed the women in Ameerpet area emotionally.

After this startling allegation, Jeevitha held a press conference and talked about Sri Reddy leaks. She released a controversial video of Reddy and said that the media must find out the real reason why she is not getting work in Telugu film industry.

In the private video, Reddy is reportedly saying that she will be in sexy mood 24*7. Jeevitha insisted that after this video, it will be hard for people to believe Sri Reddy's exploitation allegations.

Sri Reddy recently hogged the limelight for stripping outside the film chamber's office in Hyderabad. She had also alleged that the association did not give her membership.

She shared her private pictures of hers with renowned producer Suresh Babu's son Abhiram on Twitter, claiming that he cheated on her. Sri Reddy leaks have shocked the fans and created quite a flutter on social media.