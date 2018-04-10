Telugu actress who stripped outside film chamber office alleges a famous producer's son sexually exploited her

New Delhi: Telugu actress Sri Reddy, who recently hogged the limelight for stripping outside the film chamber's office in Hyderabad has made some startling revelations about the film industry. In an interview with India Today.in, she claimed that a top Telugu film producer's son sexually exploited her.

She alleged that the person used to call her to the studios on the pretext of work and then forcefully have sex with her. She told IndiaToday.in, "Studios are the safest place to use for sex. Big directors, producers and heroes use studios as brothels. It's like a red-light area. And it is the safest place because no one will come inside; police also will not check, and the government is not taking this as a big issue."

Meanwhile, after her stripping act, the apex body of Telugu film industry has ruled out giving membership to an aspiring actress citing her behaviour, according to PTI. "Because of her behaviour, the actress (Sri Reddy) cannot be given a membership," Movie Artistes Association (MAA) office-bearer Sivaji Raja said.

Refuting her claims, Raja and other office-bearers stated that application for the membership was given to her earlier but she did not fill it up properly.

Reddy stripped in public and protested outside the film chamber's office alleging that local artistes were not being given enough opportunities in the industry. She had also alleged that the association did not give her membership.

Police have booked the actress under Section 294 of the Indian Penal Code (obscene acts in public place).

(With PTI inputs)