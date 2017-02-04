Telugu thriller 'Kshanam' to be named 'Sathya' for Tamil remake

Chennai: The Tamil remake of last year`s critically-acclaimed Telugu thriller "Kshanam" has been titled "Sathya", starring Sibiraj, Remya Nambeesan and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar in the lead.

In a statement, the makers announced the title and also unveiled the first look poster.

The film`s title has been borrowed from 1998 Kamal Haasan-starrer Tamil actioner of the same name.

Wishing the team best luck, Haasan tweeted on Friday: "All the very best Sibiraj. Glad to see your Sathya also sports a beard. Rock on."

The film`s story revolves around the disappearance of a young girl and the events that follow.

Directed by Pradeep Krishnamoorthy, the film is produced by Sibiraj`s home banner Nathambal Film Factory.