Telugu version of Mersal same as Tamil: Prasoon Joshi

Jaipur: The Telugu version of Vijay-starrer "Mersal", which had some controversial dialogues about GST and the digital India programme, will release without any cuts and muted words --just like the film's Tamil version, Prasoon Joshi, Chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), said on Friday.

The Tamil version was released on Diwali on October 19.

"Why will we delay (the release of Telugu version of ‘Mersal')? You should respect the process. There are human beings, who sit and work. It's not a slot machine that you put a card and get a certificate from other side," Joshi told CNN-News 18.

"There are people, who sit and watch the film. I come from the film world. I know how sensitive and hard it is. Now from controversy we should move to content. The film's content should speak for itself and not the controversy. Telugu version of the film is exactly the same as its Tamil version," he added.

Asked whether the film will have any cuts or muted words, Joshi said: "None whatsoever."

"Mersal" was embroiled in controversy after the Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) demanded the removal of certain dialogues which take a dig at the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and Digital India.

Directed by Atlee, "Mersal" features Vijay in the roles of a village head, a doctor and a magician. It is doing brisk business at the box office.

The issue got national attention with Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi coming out in support of the movie and taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the demand for removal of dialogues critical of GST in the movie and asked him not to "demon-etise Tamil pride" by such interference.