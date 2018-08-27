हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
thadam

Thadam trailer: Arun Vijay and Tanya Hope's thrilling ride will keep you hooked—Watch

The chemistry between the lead pair of Arun and Tanya will also keep you hooked. 

Thadam trailer: Arun Vijay and Tanya Hope&#039;s thrilling ride will keep you hooked—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: South sensation Siddharth took to his Twitter handle and shared the trailer of upcoming Tamil thriller drama 'Thadam'. He wished well to the team writing “Happy to share the #Thadam trailer. Best wishes for this edgy investigative thriller @arunvijayNo1 #MagizhThirumeni Looks exciting!”

The film has been directed by Magizh Thirumeni and it has an interesting star cast with the likes of  Arun Vijay, Tanya Hope, Smruthi Venkat and Vidya Pradeep playing the lead roles. The Tamil thriller will keep you on the edge of your seats and promises to be a gritty affair.

Watch the trailer here:

The chemistry between the lead pair of Arun and Tanya will also keep you hooked. 'Thadam' is reportedly based on a real-life incident. The melodious music has been composed by Arun Raj and the venture is produced by Inder Kumar.

'Thadam' release date has not been revealed as yet. 

Must Watch

