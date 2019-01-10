Thala Ajith's life-size cut out falls on fans, injures 5—Watch

New Delhi: Thala Ajith has a massive fan following across the globe who eagerly await his films and when the movie release date arrives, huge celebrations make it look like nothing less than a festival. However, it didn't go as planned this time as an unfortunate event played spoilt sport in the joyous mood.

Several fans of the actor were performing 'paal abhishekam' (pouring of milk) on the huge life-size cut-out of Thala Ajith with garlands being placed on it among other rituals. It was just at that moment, the cut-out balance went haywire and it collapsed on the fans, leaving as many as 5 injured.

ANI shared the video on Twitter, watch it here:

#Watch: Five people injured in Thirukovilur, Tamil Nadu after a cut-out of actor #Ajith collapsed during 'paal abhishekam' (pouring of milk on the cut-out). pic.twitter.com/jazc6eWInV — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2019

Ajith's much-talked-about 'Viswasam' and Rajinikanth's 'Petta' has hit the screens today.

The Tamil action drama has been written and directed by Sivakumar Jayakumar aka Siva. It stars Thala Ajith in a double role and the fans can't be happier with the news. Popular South actress Nayanthara plays the female lead in 'Viswasam'.

Viswasam is produced by Sathya Jyoti Films. Viswasam marks the 4th collaboration of Thala Ajith Kumar and Sivakumar Jayakumar in V-series movies after the huge success of 'Veeram', 'Vedalam' and 'Vivegam'.

The movie has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Anikha, Vivek, Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah, Sandhya Janak, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, Kalairani, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Bose Venkat and Sujatha Sivakumar among others.