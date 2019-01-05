हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
viswasam

Thala Ajith's 'Viswasam' new poster reveals release date—Check inside

The Tamil action drama has been written and directed by Sivakumar Jayakumar aka Siva.

Thala Ajith&#039;s &#039;Viswasam&#039; new poster reveals release date—Check inside

New Delhi: South superstar Thala Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara's much-awaited venture 'Viswasam' has finally got a release date. The makers have shared the release date along with a new poster.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared it on Twitter. He wrote: “Release date finalised: 10 Jan 2019... New poster of #Tamil film #Viswasam... Stars Ajith Kumar and Nayanthara... Directed by Siva.”

The Tamil action drama has been written and directed by Sivakumar Jayakumar aka Siva. It stars Thala Ajith in a double role and the fans can't be happier with the news. Popular South actress Nayanthara plays the female lead in 'Viswasam'.

Viswasam is produced by Sathya Jyoti Films and will be hitting the screens on Pongal in 2019. Viswasam marks the 4th collaboration of Thala Ajith Kumar and Sivakumar Jayakumar in V-series movies after the huge success of 'Veeram', 'Vedalam' and 'Vivegam'.

The movie has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Anikha, Vivek, Robo Shankar, Thambi Ramaiah, Sandhya Janak, Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, Kalairani, Chatrapathi Sekhar, Bose Venkat and Sujatha Sivakumar among others.

 

 

