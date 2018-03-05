Thalapathy star cast: Varalaxmi Sarathkumar cast opposite superstar Vijay

New Delhi: The makers of Thalapathy on Monday announced the star cast of the film.

As per the latest news, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar of Vikram Vedha fame will join Thalapathy Vijay on the sets of AR Murugadoss’ latest film. This is the first time, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will share screen space with the Tamil superstar.

If reports are to be believed, Varalaxmi will play a brief but a key role in the film.

The film will also star Keerthy Suresh, Radha Ravi and Yogi Babu. Keerthy and Vijay will be reuniting for the second time after 'Bairavaa'.

As per several media reports, members of the crew have been banned from carrying their cell phone on the sets. The instruction came after Vijay's look from the movie leaked out from the sets.

Meanwhile, no details of the script have been revealed till now.

Speculations are being made that 'Thalapathy 62' is expected to be released during this Diwali and may face a clash with Siva-Ajith's film.

Vijay was last seen in Mersal. The movie also starred Kajal Aggarwal, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nithya Menen and was one of the biggest hits of 2017.

It went on to become the highest grosser of Tamil cinema. The film managed to cross the Rs 200 crore club at the worldwide Box Office.