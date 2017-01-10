The Ghazi Attack POSTER out! Rana Daggubati looks stern in first war at sea film

New Delhi: The bilingual submarine based naval warfare venture 'The Ghazi Attack' features a powerful star cast of Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni beside an equally impressive supporting cast.

'The Ghazi Attack' is directed by Sankalp Reddy. Distributed by Dharma productions and AA Films. The poster of the film is out and has been shared by Rana on Twitter.

Check out the poster here: