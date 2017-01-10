close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »

The Ghazi Attack POSTER out! Rana Daggubati looks stern in first war at sea film

By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 14:38
The Ghazi Attack POSTER out! Rana Daggubati looks stern in first war at sea film

New Delhi: The bilingual submarine based naval warfare venture 'The Ghazi Attack' features a powerful star cast of Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni beside an equally impressive supporting cast.

'The Ghazi Attack' is directed by Sankalp Reddy. Distributed by Dharma productions and AA Films. The poster of the film is out and has been shared by Rana on Twitter.

Check out the poster here:

First Published: Tuesday, January 10, 2017 - 14:38

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

Review

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.