The Ghazi Attack TRAILER: Rana Daggubati starrer will touch your patriotic chord right away!
By Ritika Handoo | Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 13:04
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still
New Delhi: The impressive trailer of Rana Daggubati starrer 'The Ghazi Attack' is out and it is bound to ignite your patriotic fervour for sure. There is a host of powerful star cast such as late actor Om Puri, Kay Kay Menon, Taapsee Pannu, Atul Kulkarni to name a few.
The bilingual submarine based naval warfare venture has been directed by Sankalp Reddy. Distributed by Dharma productions and AA Films. The official trailer of 'The Ghazi Attack' has been shared by Karan Johar on Facebook.
Watch the trailer here:
First Published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 - 13:04
