Kamal Haasan

Thugs of Hindostan: Kamal Haasan and SS Rajamouli unveil trailer in Tamil and Telugu - Watch

Mumbai: The much-awaited trailer of Thugs of Hindostan starring Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan is out and how. The film will also release in Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. Kamal Haasan unveiled the trailer of the film in Tamil while Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli did the honours in Telugu.

Kamal took to Twitter Thursday to share the link to the dubbed version of the trailer in Tamil. He wrote: "#ThugsOfHindostan படத்தின் தமிழ் டிரைலர் உங்களுக்காக..... 
https://youtu.be/unWwv107AlE 
படத்தில் நடித்துள்ள திரு. @SrBachchan அவர்களுக்கும் ,  நண்பர் திரு. @aamir_khan அவர்களுக்கும், 
படக்குழுவினர் @yrf @TOHTheFilm #KatrinaKaif @fattysanashaikh அனைவருக்கும் வாழ்த்துக்கள். (sic)."

SS Rajamouli, while sharing the link to the trailer in Telugu wrote: "Privileged to release the Telugu Trailer of #ThugsOfHindosthan.
What a treat it is to watch @SrBachchan ji & @aamir_khan ji together on screen. Wishing the team a huge success :) @yrf @TOHTheFilm #KatrinaKaif @fattysanashaikh (sic)."

Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan produced by Aditya  Chopra also stars Dangal girl Fatima Sana Shaikh, Katrina Kaif and English actor Lloyd Owen in significant roles.

The film which has Aamir sharing screen space with megastar Amitabh Bachchan for the first time will see an interesting face-off between the characters they play in the film.

Aamir's character bears an uncanny resemblance to Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean.

What do the Thugs of Hindostan have in store for us? The action-packed gripping trailer has been good enough to boost the adrenaline rush. Let's see what unfolds in the film.

Kamal HaasanSS RajamouliThugs of HindostanAamir khanAmitabh BachchanFatima Sana ShaikhKatrina Kaif

