Tremendous potential in regional cinema: Karan Johar

Mumbai: Filmmaker Karan Johar says regional cinema is showing immense growth and he would like to back more films in different languages.

Karan, through his banner Dharma Productions, made a successful foray into Telugu cinema with "Baahubali" and "The Ghazi Attack" and upcoming film "Bucket List" is his first step in Marathi cinema. The film also marks Madhuri Dixit Nene's debut in Marathi cinema.

"Cinema in our country is growing by leaps and bounds and taking big strides. We keep dividing it with terminology and calling it regional cinema, we should just call it Indian cinema and be proud of it. There is tremendous potential in regional cinema," Karan told reporters here at the trailer launch of "Bucket List" last evening.

"Marathi cinema is so huge and powerful part of Indian cinema and it is making extraordinary movies, there is amazing writing, performances that have won so many millions of hearts," he added.

Karan said being associated with Marathi cinema was always on his mind.

"I want to do much more in regional cinema. We are also remaking Marathi film 'Sairat' in Hindi. We have got one more script and I want to do much more in regional cinema. At Dharma Productions we want to show our talent and abilities in regional cinema," he said.

"Bucket List" is set to release on May 25.