Rajinikanth

Trisha to star in Rajinikanth's film for first time

Rajinikanth, who had recently dished out the multi-lingual 'Kaala,' is now working with director Karthik Subbaraj of 'Pizza'-fame.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Chennai: The star-studded cast of 'Superstar' Rajinikanth's next venture will see well-known actress Trisha Krishnan featuring with the actor for the first time.

"Trisha joins the cast of Superstar Rajini's next movie," Sun Pictures, producers of the film, said in a brief release. This will be the "first time" Trisha will be acting with Rajinikanth, Sun Pictures said in a tweet.

Rajinikanth, who had recently dished out the multi-lingual 'Kaala,', is now working with director Karthik Subbaraj of 'Pizza'-fame.

The as-yet-untitled flick has some of the top actors like Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Sethupathy and Simran. Trisha has paired opposite top Tamil and Telugu stars including Kamal Haasan. 

 

