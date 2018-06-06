हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pawan Kalyan

Two fans of Pawan Kalyan die of electrocution

The incident occurred in Payakaraopeta town, some 90 km from the coastal city of Visakhapatnam, on Tuesday night.  

Pic courtesy: Video grab. (Movie -Sardaar Gabbar Singh)

Vijayawada: Two fans of actor-politician Pawan Kalyan died of electrocution while trying to install a 30-foot 'flexi' in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district, police said.

The dead have been identified as T. Nagaraju (28) and B. Shiva (31). According to police, they were making arrangements for the visit of Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan to the town on Thursday.

While trying to install the flexi of the actor, they came in contact with a high tension wire, resulting in their death, a police officer said.

