Urmila Matondkar ventures into film production with husband Mohsin Akhtar

New Delhi: Actress Urmila Matondkar, who was recently seen in a special dance number in Abhinay Deo's 'Blackmail' earlier this year, has ventured into the film production along with her husband Mohsin Akhtar for a Marathi film.

The film is titled 'Madhuri' and has been produced under the banner of Mumbapuri Productions. It has been directed by Swapna Waghmare Joshi and features Sonali Kulkarni, Subodh Bhave, Sharad Kelkar and Sanhita Joshi in pivotal roles.

It is slated to release on November 20, 2018.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the news on Twitter writing, "Urmila Matondkar ventures into film production... Presenting the first glimpse of her #Marathi film #Madhuri... Produced by Mohsin Akhtar under the banner of Mumbapuri Productions... Directed by Swapna Waghmare Joshi... 30 Nov 2018 release."

Mumbai Mirror quoted a source close to the actress saying, "Urmila and Mohsin have been wanting to produce a movie for a while now and Madhuri seemed to be a perfect film for them. The film is presently in pre-production stage and is expected to roll soon."

Several Bollywood actors are of late seen turning to Marathi cinema. Recently, Madhuri Dixit-Nene became a film producer and her Marathi film debute with film titled 'Bucket List'. John Abraham, Ajay Devgn and Priyanka Chopra too have produced Marathi films.