Vaishnav Tej’s debut film launched

Here comes one younger lad from the mega family who is making his big screen debut. The first film of Panja Vaishnav Tej, the little brother of Panja Sai Dharam Tej was launched on a grand scale on Monday. The whole family of megastar, Naga Babu, Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Varun Tej, Niharika Konidela and others were part of the launch which was followed by a puja.

The film is being directed by Buchi Babu Sana, who worked as an assistant director for Sukumar for Rangasthalam. In fact, Buchi Babu is one among the four close writers with whom Sukumar has been working for a long time.

Sai Dharam Tej took to his social media accounts to share the happiness that his brother is also debuting into Tollywood. He wrote, “2009 I started my journey as an actor and the Telugu film industry has been really kind to me and taught me a lot... and in 2019 my little brother #PanjaVaisshnavTej is starting his journey into TFI...hope that he gets the same love, affection and blessings from you... (sic).”

The film is going to have a new girl as a heroine. Manisha Raj, an NRI girl is making her debut with this yet-to-untitled film. Though Manisha is a Telugu girl, she has been brought in the USA. This film is touted to be a love story and Vaishnav will be seen donning a ‘mass avatar’ in this flick which will be bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

Devi Sri Prasad will be composing tunes for this film which is expected to release later this year.