Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter attend the screening of Madhuri Dixit's 'Bucket List'—See pics

New Delhi: Bollywood's dancing diva, Madhuri Dixit's Marathi venture 'Bucket List' is set to hit theatres on May 25, 2018. This is the first time that Madhuri will be seen in a Marathi film. 'Bucket List' also features talented actors like Sumeet Raghavan and Renuka Shahane . Karan Johar is the producer of the film and Tejas Vijay Deoskar is the director.

A special screening of the film was held and the pictures have been shared by the official Instagram handle of Dharma Productions.

The picture of Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan was captioned as- “First glimpse of how #Kalank will look on screens with half the team shining at the screening of #BucketList tonight!@madhuridixitnene @varundvn@aliaabhatt”

Another picture of the 'Dhak Dhak Girl' with the star cast of 'Dhadak' was shared with the caption “#Dhadak duo with the dhak dhak girl - try keeping your heartbeats in check!?

#BucketList @madhuridixitnene @ishaan95@janhvikapoor @apoorva1972”

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor will soon make their Bollywood debut with Dhadak. The movie has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The film is an official remake of Marathi hit venture 'Sairat' which featured Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar.

Coming back to 'Bucket list', the story of the film revolves around the life of Madhura, who goes beyond her family duties to fulfil the wishlist of a teen girl, named Sai, who seemed to have donated her heart. The trailer shows Madhuri fulfilling some of the wishes that Sai had, like riding a motorcycle to trip to Leh Ladakh and making her mom complete her poem, getting drunk and clicking a selfie with Bollywood's heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor.

Recently, a video featuring Madhuri Dixit and Renuka Shahane had gone viral on the internet, in which the stellar actresses were dancing on the song Lo Chali Main from 'Hum Aapke Hain Koun'.