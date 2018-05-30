Vedhika Kumar to make Bollywood debut with Emraan Hashmi's film

Mumbai: Southern film actress Vedhika Kumar is all set to foray into Bollywood with Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'The Body'. She says she was waiting for the right project.

The film will be directed by Jeetu Joseph and will be produced by Sunir Kheterpal of Azure Entertainment and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures, read a statement.

Vedhika, who has appeared in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada, said: "I'm so glad that I waited for the right project to come my way and this seems perfect.

"I'm very excited and thankful to the director Jeetu Joseph, producer Sunir Kheterpal and the entire team at Viacom18 Motion Pictures for this opportunity. I can't wait to start this exciting journey. Emraan Hashmi is such a fabulous actor and I look forward to working with him."

The actress, who earned prominence with Tamil period drama 'Paradesi', was chosen for the role in "The Body" after a nationwide hunt and several auditions.

"Vedhika's character is of a young college-going girl who has this innocence about her. She fits the role beautifully," Joseph said.

According to Kheterpal, the "hard-working and very talented" actress "comes across as one of the best gen next actors". He is confident her pairing with Emraan will be "fresh and one to watch out for".