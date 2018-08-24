हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vijay Chavan

Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Chavan dies in Mumbai

Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Chavan, known for his comic roles, died this morning at a hospital after a prolonged illness, a hospital official said. He was 63.

Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Chavan dies in Mumbai
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Veteran Marathi actor Vijay Chavan, known for his comic roles, died this morning at a hospital after a prolonged illness, a hospital official said. He was 63.

The actor, who has featured in more than 350 films, was reportedly not keeping well for some time and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital here.

"He was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mulund since the last four-five days as his health had started deteriorating. He passed away today morning at about 5," the hospital official told PTI.

Chavan, who also featured in numerous plays, is best remembered for his comic roles in Marathi films such as 'Jatra', 'Zapatlela', 'Pachadlele', 'Mumbaicha Dabewala' and 'Shrimanta Damodar Panta', among others.

'Moru Chi Mavshi' is one of his famous plays in which he was appreciated for portraying a woman. 

Tags:
Vijay ChavanVijay Chavan deadMarathi actor Vijay Chavan

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close