Debu Bose

Veteran Odia actor Debu Bose dead

Veteran Odia actor Debu Bose died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad, family sources said here on Thursday.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Bhubaneswar: Veteran Odia actor Debu Bose died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad, family sources said here on Thursday.

Bose died on Wednesday night. He was 76.

Bose started his career with the film "Tapasya" in the 80s. The actor has over 120 movies to his credit spanning over four decades. 

Some of his prominent works include "Pua Moro Kala Thakura", "Samay Kheluchhi Chaka Bhaunri", "Ki Heba Sua Posile", "Phula Chandana" and "Suna Chadhei"

