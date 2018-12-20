Vidya Balan looks breathtakingly beautiful in NTR biopic first look poster — Check out

New Delhi: Vidya Balan's first look from biopic on megastar and politician NT Rama Rao is out and the actor looks breathtakingly beautiful in the vintage look. The national-award winner actress is dressed in a traditional south Indian silk sari and jewellery as she plays a harmonium, while actor Balakrishna sits next to her.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share Vidya's first look as NTR's wife Basavatarakam. He tweeted, "Vidya Balan... Presenting her look from #NTRBiopic... Also check out the massive star cast in the second poster... Trailer launch tomorrow... #NTRKathanayakudu #NTRMahanayakudu #NTRTrailer #NTRTrailerOnDec21."

Rakul Preet Singh, who is also a part of the film, is essaying the role of late veteran actress in the film. Rana Daggubati will be seen as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu.

The trailer of the movie will be launched by the makers tomorrow, i.e. on December 21.

NT Rama Rao, fondly known as NTR, was an Indian actor, producer, director, editor and politician who served as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh for seven years. He received three National Film Awards for co-producing 'Thodu Dongalu' (1954) and 'Seetharama Kalyanam' (1960) and directing 'Varakatnam' (1970).

NTR has also received the erstwhile Rashtrapati Awards for his performance(s) in films like 'Raju Peda' (1954) and 'Lava Kusa'.