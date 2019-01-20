हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vijay

Vijay Antony to make his Telugu debut

New Delhi: Actor Vijay Antony, who is popular for his roles in films like Bichhagadu, Roshagadu, Kaasi etc. has managed to earn a good market in both Telugu states. He is a Tamil actor and his films were dubbed and released in Telugu and he also has a lot of fan following in his Telugu audience.

For the first time ever, the actor is part of an original Telugu film. Titled Jwala, the film also has Arun Vijay, Sundeep Kishan and Shalini Pandey in lead roles. This action entertainer was launched officially. Directed by Naveen M, the film is being produced by T Siva of Amma Creations.

Talking to the media, producer Siva said that he loved the script narrated to him by Naveen and had immediately said yes to produce the film. Vijay Antony was also present at the event and he said that this project is going to be very challenging for him, but assured that all his fans will love his role in the film. He also said that Jwala is going to be one of the best films of his career. This film marks Arun Vijay’s third film in Telugu. While his debut film was Bruce Lee, he also has Saaho in his kitty. Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu are playing key roles in this film. The film is expected to go on floors very soon and will release later this year. 

