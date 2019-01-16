Vishal Krishna set to marry Anisha Alla, announces on Twitter

Actor Vishal Krishna, who is popular for his action roles in both Tamil and Telugu films is all set to get engaged to his girlfriend Anisha Alla very soon. Anisha is the daughter of a Hyderabad-based businessman Vijay Reddy and Padmaja. The couple has been in love for a long time but they made their relationship public now.

During Pandem Kodi 2 promotions, Vishal said that he is seeing someone and that he will be marrying soon. This answer had come from him when he was asked whether he was in love with actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

“Varalaxmi and I are friends from childhood. We are always friends and will remain so. In fact, I am seeing someone and will get married later this year,” he said.

Well, finally, Vishal has revealed about his relationship and took to Twitter to make his relationship with Anisha public. He posted his photograph with Anisha and wrote, “Yes…happy. Too happy. Happiest. Her name s #AnishaAlla. And yes she said yes. And it’s confirmed. My next biggest transition in life. Will be announcing the date soon. God bless (sic).”

Anisha Alla is an actor, but very few people have recognised her. She was seen in Pellichoopulu and Arjun Reddy. The actor also took to her Instagram profile to share the news and wrote a long post.

The duo is all set to tie the knot soon and Vishal will be announcing the dates very soon. The couple will get married at Nadigar Sangam building once the construction is over. Well, the building was Vishal’s dream.