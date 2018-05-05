Vishwaroopam 2: Censor Board orders 17 cuts for Kamal Haasan-starrer

The long-delayed sequel to 'Vishwaroopam' that stars Kamal Haasan an Indian spy, has been passed with U/A certificate by Central Board of Film Certification and the film may hit the screens during the summer.

The movie is the sequel to the 2012 film titled – Vishwaroopam and was scheduled to release in 2013. However, due to some financial hurdles, the production work of the film stopped and had come to a standstill. Now, after almost five years, the film is all set to hit the screens. The Tamil version has already been censored with a U/A certificate.

However, as per reports in India Glitz, the Censor Board demanded 17 cuts for the Hindi version for it to be passed with a 'U' certificate. The report further stated that the board advised the cuts in the Kamal Haasan-starrer because of religious and political satire in the film.

It is to be noted that the Kamal Haasan starrer was shot as a single film, but due to its length, the makers planned to release the film in two parts. The first part was lauded for its high-octane action screenplay. The second part, according to multiple sources, will be more intense than the first as it is loaded with action and will be high on emotions.

The film also stars Andrea Jeremiah, Pooja Kumar and Shekhar Kapoor and Rahul Bose in pivotal roles.

Kamal Haasan has written, directed and co-produced the spy thriller which will simultaneously be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The music has been given by Ghibran.

'Vishwaroopam 2' is expected to be a mega-budget and as per reports, Ulaga Nayakan has bankrolled the film under his home banner Rajkamal Films.