Vivegam FIRST LOOK: Ajith Kumar's fierce avatar will instantly remind you of Sylvester Stallone!

New Delhi: South superstar Ajith Kumar is ready to entice his dedicated fanbase with yet another power packed 70mm delight titled 'Vivegam'. The meaning of 'Vivegam' means wisdom and with this venture the superstar will mark his 57th successful film.

'Vivegam' first look poster is out and it speaks volumes about the powerful role Ajith is playing the film. The poster presents the superstar in a fierce avatar which will blow your mind away. The upcoming Tamil venture has been co-written and directed by Siva.

The film stars Kajal Aggarwal, and Vivek Oberoi besides Ajith in the lead role. The film is set to open in theatres on June 22, 2017.

Interestingly, 'Vivegam' marks third film collaboration between Ajith and filmmaker Siva after their successful ventures Veeram and Vedhalam. Let's see how Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi matches up to the legendary Ajith in the flick.

Needless to say that one look at the poster and you will instantly draw a comparison between Ajith and Hollywood hunk Sylvester Stallone. Check out the poster shared by Siva on Twitter: