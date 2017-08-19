'Vivegam' is on par with 'Baahubali' in technical aspects: Antony L Ruben

close
Film editor Antony L Ruben said upcoming spy thriller "Vivegam" will be on par with SS Rajamouli's mega-blockbuster "Baahubali" in terms of visuals.

PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 15:54
Chennai: Film editor Antony L Ruben said upcoming spy thriller "Vivegam" will be on par with SS Rajamouli's mega-blockbuster "Baahubali" in terms of visuals.

The movie, directed by Siva, stars Ajith, Vivek Oberoi, Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan. Ruben said the technicians, who worked on the film, have delivered world-class results.

"I can proudly say that 'Vivegam' will be on par with 'Baahubali' regarding the technical aspects and grandeur. Another reason to feel proud is that we didn't outsource CGI and VFX technicians from other states or country. All our technicians are from Chennai, and they have delivered world- class output," Ruben told PTI.

The film editor said it was satisfying to work on "Vivegam", which was his most challenging film till date.

Ruben, 30, said "Vivegam" was quite exhaustive because of the multiple layers in the screenplay written by Siva.

"I feel relaxed now because it is very satisfying after accomplishing such an enormous task. 'Vivegam' is the most challenging film I have ever done. I have worked for almost thirty films till date, but the effort and time I had put in for this movie is equal to none."

"Vivegam" marks Ruben's second consecutive association with Siva and Ajith after their successful previous outing "Vedalam."

Ruben said "Vivegam" will be a treat for Ajith's fans and the movie will be more enjoyable than "Vedalam."

"For the family audiences, there is a poetic love track. The husband and wife characters essayed by Ajith sir and Kajal will strike a chord with the public. And there are stunts with no violence. Technically it is a wholesome entertainer with an international standard," said Ruben.

"Vivegam" will release on August 24.

He is also simultaneously working on director Atlee's "Mersal," which will see actor Vijay play three characters.

Samantha, Kajal Aggarwal and Nithya Menen play the female leads in the movie.

"It's a classy film with an excellent social message. To work with AR Rahman sir is a great moment and I am pleased about it. Vijay sir is a person who never takes success to his head and is full of enthusiasm. One of the three characters played by Vijay sir is going to be the kids' favorite."

