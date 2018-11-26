हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
When Mahesh Babu met his 106-year-old fan

Southern superstar Mahesh Babu has a sea of fans all over the world. The actor was greeted by a 106 years old Relangi Satyavati Garu from Rajahmundry, Andra Pradesh. 

New Delhi: Southern superstar Mahesh Babu has a sea of fans all over the world. The actor was greeted by a 106 years old Relangi Satyavati Garu from Rajahmundry, Andra Pradesh. 

The old lady traveled all the way to ‘Maharshi’ sets to meet the charming superstar. Mahesh, who was busy with his film took out time to meet his fan.

Mahesh Babu took to his Instagram and shared the pictures saying, "It's amazing how love transcends through ages... Humbled to see & feel that kind of love coming from someone generations apart from mine.The love from my fans has always overwhelmed me but 106-year old Relangi Satyavati garu coming all the way from Rajahmundry to bless me has touched every corner of my heart. Glad I could make her happy but in all honesty, I am happier than her. God bless her! Feeling happy, blessed & grateful for all this love#blessedencounters"

Babu recently finished his shoot schedule for his upcoming project Maharshi in New York and currently is shooting for the next schedule in Hyderabad.
On Mahesh Babu's birthday, the makers revealed first look and teaser where the superstar is seen in never seen avatar in a college look, sporting beard. He looks handsome and is winning our hearts as always. 

Mahesh Babu will be seen donning a new look in Maharshi which will hit the screens in April next year. 

