Will Priyanka Chopra do a Punjabi film? Here's what 'Sarvann' director feels
New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra is a go-getter and is currently expanding her horizon by not just limiting herself to acting on-screen but producing regional films as well.
The actress started her production house called 'Purple Pebble Pictures' and her maiden Punjabi venture 'Sarvann' starring Amrinder Gill, Simi Chahal, Ranjit Bawa, Sardar Sohi and Binnu Dhillon has hit the screens on January 13, 2017.
'Sarvann' director Karaan Guliani recently said that he would now like to approach PeeCee for a Hindi film. PTI quoted him as saying, “Yes, I approached her for my Hindi film. Well, I believe in making one film at a time. However, I met her few times recently during the post production but we forgot to even talk about the Hindi film. For sure now after release of 'Sarvann', I will speak to her (for a film).”
When quizzed if he thinks Priyanka would be eager to do a full-fledged Punjabi film, he says, "Why not ? I am sure she would love to do that. She believes in story and script a lot. Language any which ways can never be barrier to tell a good story."
With "Sarvann", Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra has stepped into Punjabi film production with their home banner. Karaan says when Priyanka heard the script she was instantly on board to back the film.
"I do remember the reaction clearly. She was super excited. She said 'Karaan, you please focus on the film, rest don't worry about the production budget and all'. I was the happiest person on this earth to hear it."
PeeCee has already stepped into production with her maiden Marathi venture 'Ventilator' and also a Bhojpuri flick titled 'Bam Bam Bol Raha Hai Kashi'.
(With PTI inputs)
