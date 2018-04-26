Will reunite with Mahesh Babu for a much bigger project, says Bharat Ane Nenu director

New Delhi: The prince of Tollywood Mahesh Babu is currently basking in the success of his latest outing 'Bharat Ane Nenu', which has been raking in moolah at the Box office since its release.

Recently, at the film's thank you meet, Mahesh went to director Koratala Siva and expressed his gratitude for giving him a blockbuster when he needed it the most.

"The last two years were emotionally draining and stressful. I don’t know how to react, but I’m really relieved and happy with this success. The tension of disappointing my fans over the last two years haunted me. Even though I knew deep down we had made a good film, I wanted audiences to watch and decide," thenewsminute.com quoted the actor telling Koratala.

Reportedly, when Koratala was asked if he has any project for Mahesh, the filmmaker said that they would definitely team up again in future.

"We'll definitely work together. Whenever that happens, it has to be a much bigger film. I need to have a bigger story than Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu. Currently, I don't have a story and when I do, I'll go ring the bell at Mahesh's house," Koratala reportedly said.

In the meantime, 'Bharat Ane Nenu' is on a record-breaking spree and has collected more than Rs 160 crore worldwide. Bollywood actor and filmmaker Farhan Akhtar has also lent his voice to the film. He made his Telugu debut by singing a song for Mahesh in the film.

The film also marks the Telugu debut of Bollywood actress Kiara and she plays Mahesh’s ladylove in the film

Mahesh plays Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh in the political drama. The film highlights the journey of a young graduate taking on the state to fight for the rights of his people. The film was released on the big screen on April 20.