You will be amazed to know how many people worked daily on 'Baahubali'! Any Guesses?

New Delhi: 'Baahubali' is undoubtedly one of the biggest films that Indian cinema has ever witnessed. Recently, National Award winning art director Sabu Cyril opened up about his experience of working on the SS Rajamouli directorial and called it equivalent to working on ten films.

"The experience of working on two parts of 'Baahubali' has been equivalent to working on ten films," Cyril said at the debut edition of India Today Conclave South.

Despite working on over 100 films in his career, he said: "The learning on working in 'Baahubali' has been immense. From being an art director to being an engineer and architect, I've donned several hats while working on this project."

Talking about the scale of work that has been going on in the project for over the last five years, he said: "On an average, 500 to 2000 people worked with me daily since (its) inception."

Wow! Now that is huge.

The second and final part of the franchise - 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' - will be hitting the silver screen on April 28 this year.

The film stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sathyaraj and Ramya Krishnan in the lead.

(With IANS inputs)