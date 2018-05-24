Zee Kannada's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 14 to conclude on May 26

New Delhi: The finale of the much-loved music reality show, Zee Kannada's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 14 will be held on May 26, 2018. The 24-week long melodious journey will reach its final destination this Saturday.

The show will be telecasted Live only on Zee Kannada.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa began as providing a platform to aspiring singers by contesting auditions across 30 districts to identify the best talent. Top 15 contenders get selected amongst thousands of participants, while each of them go through various arduous rounds of competing against each other. Five most-deserving contestants make it to the finale to battle it out for the title of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil' Champ'.

Season 14 finalists include the talented Abhijat Bhat, the famous Vishwaprasad, the ingenious Tansen Jnanesh, the diva Keerthana, and stunning melodist Tejas Shastri; their voices are known to create a musical aura. The title winner of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Season 14 will be chosen with the help of the scores given by the Jury and by public voting.

The show is hosted by the queen of reality shows, the high-spirited Anushree, in the presence of the revered panel of judges including the talented soundtrack composer and singer Arjun Janya, the ingenious playback singer and music composer Vijay Prakash, along with Hamsalekha, a well-known film composer and songwriter. The judges and the host always play an important role in guiding the contestants with their talent. Along with the five finalists, the wildcard performer, Neha, will also be present to enthral the audiences.

Watch Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il champs season 14 Grand Finale on Zee Kannada this Saturday at 6 pm.