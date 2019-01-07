हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi will release on January 25, 2019.

Zee Studios launches Telugu and Tamil trailers of Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

New Delhi: Zee Studios launched the Telugu and Tamil trailers recently when Kangana Ranaut with producer Kamal Jain and writer V Vijayendra Prasad visited Hyderabad to launch the Telegu trailer, with the support of the Telugu industry. On the same day, Kangana and the team also visited Chennai to launch the Tamil trailer.

The response to both the trailers has been quite overwhelming for the entire team.

Watch Telugu trailer: 

 

Watch Tamil trailer:

A ferocious warrior, a beloved queen, and a loving mother - Rani Laxmi Bai was an epitome of courage, bravery and sacrifice. The makers are leaving no stone unturned for bringing the extraordinary story of this historical icon on celluloid on January 25, 2019.

Manikarnika - The Queen of Jhansi will release on January 25, 2019, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu worldwide. This film is also the 7th Bollywood film to get an Imax release globally.

 

 

